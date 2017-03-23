GameStop Corp. (GME) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.72. The company issued revenue guidance of (2)-2% to ~$8.44-8.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.65 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of GameStop Corp. in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of GameStop Corp. in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded GameStop Corp. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America Corp reissued a buy rating on shares of GameStop Corp. in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of GameStop Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.97.

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) traded down 0.54% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,662,208 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.18. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $33.72.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.09. GameStop Corp. had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post $3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. This is a boost from GameStop Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. GameStop Corp.’s payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

In related news, Director Stephanie M. Shern sold 4,000 shares of GameStop Corp. stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $90,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,686.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp. Company Profile

GameStop Corp. is an omnichannel video game retailer. The Company sells video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, video game accessories, as well as mobile and consumer electronics products and other merchandise through its GameStop, EB Games and Micromania stores. The Company operates its business in four Video Game Brands segments: United States, Canada, Australia and Europe, and Technology Brands segment.

