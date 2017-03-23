Galapagos NV (GLPG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday. They currently have $90.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company. The Company’s operating segment consists of Research and Development and Services. Research and Development segment is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. Services segment offers drug discovery products and services. Its products include GLPG0634 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, GLPG1205/GLPG1690 for treating inflammatory bowel disease, GSK2586184 for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases and GLPG0974, to prevent free fatty acid-induced activation and migration of neutrophils which are in different clinical trial. Galapagos NV is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GLPG. TheStreet lowered Galapagos NV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Galapagos NV in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Galapagos NV in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Nomura started coverage on Galapagos NV in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Instinet started coverage on Galapagos NV in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) traded down 1.66% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.74. The stock had a trading volume of 50,807 shares. Galapagos NV has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $82.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.51 and a 200 day moving average of $65.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.51 and a beta of 1.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in Galapagos NV by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 561,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,032,000 after buying an additional 60,765 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Galapagos NV during the fourth quarter worth $20,631,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in Galapagos NV during the third quarter worth $16,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Galapagos NV by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Galapagos NV during the fourth quarter valued at $3,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

