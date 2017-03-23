Gain Capital Holdings Inc (GCAP) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) by 505.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,821 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.40% of Gain Capital Holdings worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gain Capital Holdings by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Gain Capital Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Gain Capital Holdings by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,954,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,864,000 after buying an additional 129,257 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gain Capital Holdings by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 759,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after buying an additional 49,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in Gain Capital Holdings by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 39,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 47.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) opened at 8.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average of $6.73. The stock has a market cap of $386.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.18. Gain Capital Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $8.59.

Gain Capital Holdings (NYSE:GCAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.54 million. Gain Capital Holdings had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gain Capital Holdings Inc will post $0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. Gain Capital Holdings’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GCAP. TheStreet raised shares of Gain Capital Holdings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gain Capital Holdings in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gain Capital Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased their price objective on shares of Gain Capital Holdings from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Gain Capital Holdings Company Profile

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc is a provider of trading services and solutions, specializing in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The Company’s segments include Retail segment, Institutional segment, Futures segment, and Corporate and other. The retail segment provides its retail customers with access to a range of global financial markets, including spot foreign exchange (forex), precious metals, spread bets and contracts for difference (CFDs) on commodities, indices, individual equities and interest rate products, as well OTC options on forex.

