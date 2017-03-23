G Willi-Food International Ltd (WILC) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of G Willi-Food International Ltd (NASDAQ:WILC) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Monday morning.

G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) traded up 1.7872% on Monday, hitting $6.2192. The stock had a trading volume of 670 shares. The firm has a market cap of $82.34 million, a PE ratio of 21.3718 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93. G Willi-Food International has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $6.90.

G Willi-Food International Company Profile

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is engaged directly and through subsidiaries, in the development, import, export, marketing and distribution of a range of over 600 food products around the world. The principal products in the import segment product line include Canned Vegetables and Pickles, Canned Fish, Canned Fruit, Edible Oils, Dairy and Dairy Substitute Products, Dried Fruit, Nuts and Beans, and Other Products.

