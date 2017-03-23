G Willi-Food International Ltd (WILC) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of G Willi-Food International Ltd (NASDAQ:WILC) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Monday.

G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) traded up 1.64% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.21. 770 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.22 million, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.36. G Willi-Food International has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $6.90.

G Willi-Food International Company Profile

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is engaged directly and through subsidiaries, in the development, import, export, marketing and distribution of a range of over 600 food products around the world. The principal products in the import segment product line include Canned Vegetables and Pickles, Canned Fish, Canned Fruit, Edible Oils, Dairy and Dairy Substitute Products, Dried Fruit, Nuts and Beans, and Other Products.

