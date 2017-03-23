FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB) Issued By Gabelli

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) – Investment analysts at Gabelli lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Cincinnati Bell in a research note issued on Tuesday. Gabelli analyst S. Dluzhevskiy now forecasts that the brokerage will earn $0.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. Gabelli also issued estimates for Cincinnati Bell’s FY2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company earned $285.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.02 million. Cincinnati Bell had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc downgraded Cincinnati Bell from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Drexel Hamilton began coverage on Cincinnati Bell in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Cincinnati Bell in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) traded up 1.35% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.75. The company had a trading volume of 74,784 shares. Cincinnati Bell has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $25.65. The company has a market capitalization of $789.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.65.

In other Cincinnati Bell news, CEO Theodore H. Torbeck sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $947,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,677,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,500 shares of company stock worth $47,290. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Cincinnati Bell by 0.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 46,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Bell by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Bell by 2.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Bell by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 965,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Cincinnati Bell by 3.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 271,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, along with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services. The Company operates through two segments. The Entertainment and Communications segment provides products and services, such as high-speed Internet, data transport local voice, long distance, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP), video and other services.

