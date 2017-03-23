FY2018 EPS Estimates for Hardwoods Distribution Inc Lowered by Cormark (HWD)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc (TSE:HWD) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research report issued on Tuesday. Cormark analyst M. Macdougall now expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.72.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HWD) traded down 1.32% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,955 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $19.72. The stock has a market cap of $351.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the wholesale distribution of hardwood lumber and related sheet good and specialty products. The Company operates through its Canada and United States segments. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in operating a network of over 30 distribution centers in Canada and the United States.

