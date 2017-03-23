FY2018 Earnings Forecast for TSO3 Inc. (TOS) Issued By Desjardins

TSO3 Inc. (TSE:TOS) – Stock analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TSO3 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. Desjardins analyst M. Jarvi now forecasts that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.05.

TSO3 (TSE:TOS) traded up 3.33% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.10. 128,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.98. TSO3 has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The stock’s market capitalization is $285.02 million.

About TSO3

TSO3 Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the sale, production, maintenance, research, development and licensing of sterilization processes, related consumable supplies and accessories for heat-sensitive medical devices. The Company designs products for sterile processing areas in the hospital environment.

