FY2018 Earnings Estimate for AAR Corp. (AIR) Issued By Gabelli

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) – Gabelli cut their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AAR Corp. in a report issued on Wednesday. Gabelli analyst S. Burke now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.00.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on AIR. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAR Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of AAR Corp. in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on shares of AAR Corp. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.
AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) traded down 0.32% on Thursday, hitting $34.18. 64,584 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.53. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.11.
AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $423.80 million for the quarter. AAR Corp. had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of AAR Corp. by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AAR Corp. by 1.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of AAR Corp. by 36.3% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,366,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,789,000 after buying an additional 364,032 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAR Corp. during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of AAR Corp. by 9.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.
AAR Corp. Company Profile
AAR CORP. (AAR) is a provider of services and products to the commercial aviation and government and defense markets. The Company operates in two segments: Aviation Services, which consists of supply chain and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) activities, and Expeditionary Services, which includes airlift and mobility activities.
Receive News & Ratings for AAR Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.