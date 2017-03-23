Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report issued on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.47. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ FY2018 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 60.55%. The company had revenue of $124.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “FY2017 EPS Estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Reduced by KeyCorp” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/fy2017-eps-estimates-for-tanger-factory-outlet-centers-inc-skt-reduced-by-keycorp.html.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC cut their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.11.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) opened at 31.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.34. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $42.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,815,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 132,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 13,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,035,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,045,000 after buying an additional 179,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $239,330.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,899.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carrie A. Geldner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,645 shares of company stock worth $944,144 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is an owner and operator of outlet centers in the United States and Canada. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), which focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.