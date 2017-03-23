FutureFuel Corp. (FF) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,627 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.80% of FutureFuel Corp. worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,005,000 after buying an additional 117,832 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,534,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,331,000 after buying an additional 99,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after buying an additional 56,313 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. by 11.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 22,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 206,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 115,604 shares during the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) opened at 13.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84. The company has a market capitalization of $595.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.61. FutureFuel Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $16.58.

WARNING: “FutureFuel Corp. (FF) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/futurefuel-corp-ff-shares-bought-by-aqr-capital-management-llc.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FutureFuel Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

FutureFuel Corp. Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp. is engaged in the chemical and biofuels business. The FutureFuel Chemical Company, a subsidiary of Company, manufactures chemical products and bio-based products comprising biofuels and bio-based specialty chemical products. The Company operates in two segments: chemicals and biofuels.

