Futura Medical plc. (FUM) Given Corporate Rating at N+1 Singer

N+1 Singer reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Futura Medical plc. (LON:FUM) in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Futura Medical plc. (LON:FUM) traded down 3.08% on Wednesday, reaching GBX 55.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,892 shares. Futura Medical plc. has a 12 month low of GBX 14.31 and a 12 month high of GBX 95.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 54.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 58.31. The firm’s market cap is GBX 54.50 million.

In other Futura Medical plc. news, insider Jonathan David Freeman acquired 35,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of £20,407.71 ($25,204.04). Also, insider James Henry Barder sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.68), for a total transaction of £115,500 ($142,645.42).

Futura Medical plc. Company Profile

Futura Medical plc is a United Kingdom-based pharmaceutical company that develops products for consumer healthcare. The Company is engaged in the research and development of pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices and the commercial exploitation. It is also engaged in transdermal delivery and has developed a transdermal technology, DermaSys for the absorption of active molecules through the skin.

