Fulton Financial Corp (FULT) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) opened at 17.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.10. Fulton Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.19.

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $183.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.01 million. Fulton Financial Corp had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fulton Financial Corp will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FULT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays PLC downgraded Fulton Financial Corp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other news, insider Curtis J. Myers sold 9,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $174,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial Corp

Fulton Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company is the bank holding company of Fulton Bank N.A. (the Bank). As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s six subsidiary banks were located primarily in suburban or semi-rural geographic markets throughout a five-state region (Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia).

