Fulgent Genetics Inc’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on March 28th (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics’ (NASDAQ:FLGT) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, March 28th. Fulgent Genetics had issued 4,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 29th. The total size of the offering was $37,800,000 based on an initial share price of $9.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) opened at 10.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58. The firm’s market capitalization is $188.78 million. Fulgent Genetics has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $13.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter valued at about $2,584,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 374,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company. The Company offers genetic testing to provide physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information to improve quality of patient care. The Company has developed a technology platform that integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

