Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) traded up 1.59% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,728 shares. Fulgent Genetics has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $13.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58. The company’s market cap is $191.78 million.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/fulgent-genetics-inc-flgt-upgraded-to-hold-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter valued at about $2,584,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 374,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company. The Company offers genetic testing to provide physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information to improve quality of patient care. The Company has developed a technology platform that integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.