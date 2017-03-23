Fulgent Genetics Inc (FLGT) Given Average Rating of “” by Analysts

Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) has received an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $13.25 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Fulgent Genetics an industry rank of 177 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,584,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 374,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) opened at 10.68 on Monday. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58. The company’s market cap is $188.78 million.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company. The Company offers genetic testing to provide physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information to improve quality of patient care. The Company has developed a technology platform that integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

