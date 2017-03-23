Frontier Communications Corp (FTR) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group Inc to Sell

Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut shares of Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have $1.50 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Corp in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Frontier Communications Corp from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontier Communications Corp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Vetr cut shares of Frontier Communications Corp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.64 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Corp in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.12.

Shares of Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) traded down 6.16% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.98. 54,461,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is $2.32 billion. Frontier Communications Corp has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $5.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.57.

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Frontier Communications Corp had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. Frontier Communications Corp’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Corp will post ($0.18) EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.91%. Frontier Communications Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTR. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Corp by 800.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,116,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,924,000 after buying an additional 8,104,223 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $17,074,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $13,503,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Corp by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,999,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,939,000 after buying an additional 3,800,031 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Corp by 2,550.5% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 3,387,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after buying an additional 3,259,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Communications Corp

Frontier Communications Corporation (Frontier) offers a range of voice, data, and video services and products. The Company offers a portfolio of communications services for residential and business customers in each of its markets. The Company’s product portfolio includes Internet access, broadband-enabled services, video services and voice services.

