Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in Nike Inc (NKE)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,502 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Nike makes up approximately 2.1% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $24,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nike by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,719,250 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,984,719,000 after buying an additional 2,563,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Nike by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 36,587,010 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,926,306,000 after buying an additional 662,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nike by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,211,934 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,538,008,000 after buying an additional 143,272 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nike by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,764,806 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,198,567,000 after buying an additional 2,090,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Nike by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,830,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,149,353,000 after buying an additional 755,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) opened at 53.92 on Thursday. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.37.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Nike had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm earned $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post $2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Cowen and Company downgraded Nike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America Corp reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $67.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.43.

In related news, EVP David J. Ayre sold 200,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $10,478,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,740,584.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $5,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,966,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,092,480.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 636,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,477,680 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

