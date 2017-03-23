Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning. Berenberg Bank currently has $12.00 target price on the natural resource company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FCX. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Vetr raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.04 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) traded up 0.272% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.895. 7,895,913 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $18.64 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.18. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $17.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 28.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post $1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, COO Harry M. Iv Conger sold 77,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $1,181,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,508.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jon C/ Madonna sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $232,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,645 shares of company stock worth $2,340,571. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 139,981,480 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,520,199,000 after buying an additional 25,806,187 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,746,410 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $273,644,000 after buying an additional 5,171,930 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4,871.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 4,489,511 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $59,217,000 after buying an additional 4,399,211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,143,947 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $819,681,000 after buying an additional 2,889,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22,976.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,571,688 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,929,000 after buying an additional 2,560,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) is a natural resource company with a portfolio of mineral assets, and oil and natural gas resources. The Company’s segments include the Morenci, Cerro Verde, Grasberg and Tenke Fungurume copper mines, the Rod & Refining operations and the U.S. Oil & Gas Operations. It has organized its operations into five primary divisions: North America copper mines, South America mining, Indonesia mining, Africa mining and Molybdenum mines.

