Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Rating Increased to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $12.00 price objective on the natural resource company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.69% from the company’s current price.

FCX has been the subject of several other reports. Vetr raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.31 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) traded up 0.31% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,912,834 shares. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $17.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18. The stock’s market cap is $18.65 billion.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 28.09%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post $1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Rating Increased to Hold at Berenberg Bank” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/freeport-mcmoran-inc-fcx-rating-increased-to-hold-at-berenberg-bank.html.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, COO Harry M. Iv Conger sold 77,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $1,181,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,508.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $38,430.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,252.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,645 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,571. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.3% in the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 20,300 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 68.0% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 17,300 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 102,288 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) is a natural resource company with a portfolio of mineral assets, and oil and natural gas resources. The Company’s segments include the Morenci, Cerro Verde, Grasberg and Tenke Fungurume copper mines, the Rod & Refining operations and the U.S. Oil & Gas Operations. It has organized its operations into five primary divisions: North America copper mines, South America mining, Indonesia mining, Africa mining and Molybdenum mines.

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.