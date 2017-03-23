Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Bonds Rise 1.2% During Trading

An issue of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) bonds rose 1.2% against their face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 5.4% coupon and is set to mature on November 14, 2034. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $86.71 and were trading at $87.07 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes predict parallel changes in its share price.

Several brokerages have commented on FCX. Vetr raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.31 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 26th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) traded down 0.23% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 16,116,075 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $17.06. The company’s market capitalization is $18.54 billion.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm earned $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 28.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post $1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 57,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $888,500.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,696.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jon C/ Madonna sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $232,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,645 shares of company stock worth $2,340,571. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $112,000. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Ancora Inverness LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/freeport-mcmoran-inc-fcx-bonds-rise-1-2-during-trading.html.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) is a natural resource company with a portfolio of mineral assets, and oil and natural gas resources. The Company’s segments include the Morenci, Cerro Verde, Grasberg and Tenke Fungurume copper mines, the Rod & Refining operations and the U.S. Oil & Gas Operations. It has organized its operations into five primary divisions: North America copper mines, South America mining, Indonesia mining, Africa mining and Molybdenum mines.

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.