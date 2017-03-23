Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1,349,000 Stake in County Bancorp Inc (ICBK)

Franklin Resources Inc. continued to hold its position in shares of County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.76% of County Bancorp worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of County Bancorp by 107.4% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. Institutional investors own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) opened at 30.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.24 million, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.60. County Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $35.89.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. County Bancorp had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Equities analysts predict that County Bancorp Inc will post $2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.42%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Kathi P. Seifert purchased 2,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $65,765.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathi P. Seifert purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 8,497 shares of company stock valued at $223,839 and sold 19,354 shares valued at $546,130. 30.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s primary activities consist of holding the stock of its subsidiary bank, Investors Community Bank (the Bank), and providing banking and related business activities through the Bank and its other subsidiaries. It operates in the community banking segment.

