Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1,175,000 Position in WhiteWave Foods Co (WWAV)

Franklin Resources Inc. maintained its stake in WhiteWave Foods Co (NYSE:WWAV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,120 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in WhiteWave Foods were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in WhiteWave Foods by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,573,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,804,000 after buying an additional 266,440 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteWave Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $270,915,000. Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP bought a new stake in shares of WhiteWave Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $268,032,000. Manikay Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of WhiteWave Foods by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Manikay Partners LLC now owns 2,710,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,676,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WhiteWave Foods by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,083,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,831,000 after buying an additional 404,800 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WhiteWave Foods Co (NYSE:WWAV) opened at 55.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.95. WhiteWave Foods Co has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $56.82.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1,175,000 Position in WhiteWave Foods Co (WWAV)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/franklin-resources-inc-has-1175000-position-in-whitewave-foods-co-wwav.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut WhiteWave Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.16.

WhiteWave Foods Company Profile

The WhiteWave Foods Company is a consumer packaged food and beverage company. The Company manufactures, markets, distributes and sells branded plant-based foods and beverages, coffee creamers and beverages, dairy products and organic produce. It operates through two segments: Americas Foods & Beverages and Europe Foods & Beverages.

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteWave Foods Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteWave Foods Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.