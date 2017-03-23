Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 14.1% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Everest Re Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Everest Re Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 107,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,352,000 after buying an additional 12,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 283.8% in the third quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) opened at 234.43 on Thursday. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $169.19 and a 52 week high of $240.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.56 and its 200-day moving average is $212.73. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.49.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $5.27. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm earned $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post $18.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.67.

In related news, Director John R. Dunne sold 500 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.75, for a total transaction of $117,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,545.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 4,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $912,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the underwriting of reinsurance and insurance in the United States, Bermuda and international markets. The Company operates in segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda and Insurance segment. The Company underwrites reinsurance both through brokers and directly with ceding companies.

