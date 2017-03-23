Francisco Fortanet Sells 2,200 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Stock

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) opened at 136.25 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 1-year low of $111.74 and a 1-year high of $143.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.91 and a 200-day moving average of $125.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $762.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post $5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.82%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 113,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,263,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at $8,754,000. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,428,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,231,000 after buying an additional 47,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IFF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays PLC set a $112.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Consumer Edge cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.24.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) creates, manufactures and supplies flavors and fragrances (including cosmetic active ingredients) for the food, beverage, personal care and household products industries either in the form of compounds or individual ingredients. The Company operates in two segments: Flavors and Fragrances.

