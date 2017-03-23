Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Forward Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the immunomodulatory compound dimethyl fumarate and derivatives, for applications as a pharmaceutical drug product to treat immune disorders such as multiple sclerosis and psoriasis. The Company is advancing its lead drug candidate FP187 for possible treatment of immune disorders including multiple sclerosis and psoriasis. Forward Pharma A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FWP. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Forward Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Leerink Swann set a $45.00 price target on Forward Pharma A/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) opened at 27.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.27 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.28. Forward Pharma A/S has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $33.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $5,918,000. Sandia Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $1,651,000. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter.

Forward Pharma A/S Company Profile

Forward Pharma A/S is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development of FP187, a formulation of dimethyl fumarate (DMF) for the treatment of several inflammatory and neurological indications, including multiple sclerosis (MS). The Company’s clinical candidate, FP187, is under development for the treatment of relapsing remitting MS (RRMS) and other immune disorders, such as psoriasis.

