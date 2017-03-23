Forum Energy Technologies Inc (FET) Given a $22.00 Price Target by Jefferies Group LLC Analysts

Jefferies Group LLC set a $22.00 price objective on Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FET. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $25.00 price target on shares of Forum Energy Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Scotiabank set a $24.00 price target on shares of Forum Energy Technologies and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reissued a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Forum Energy Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) traded down 0.398% on Wednesday, hitting $18.775. 351,025 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $1.79 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.88. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies will post ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Prady Iyyanki sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Whelan Harris sold 10,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $246,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,284 shares of company stock worth $1,396,816. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 25.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,126,000 after buying an additional 144,942 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $747,000. BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 57.1% in the third quarter. BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 630,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after buying an additional 229,073 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 15.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 58.8% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 680,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,516,000 after buying an additional 251,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is an oilfield products company. The Company designs, manufactures and distributes products and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services. It operates through two segments: Drilling & Subsea, and Production & Infrastructure. Its product offering includes a mix of engineered capital products and replaced items that are used in the exploration, development, production and transportation of oil and natural gas.

