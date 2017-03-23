Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. Has $19,128,000 Position in Medtronic plc. (MDT)

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic plc. were worth $19,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Motco boosted its position in Medtronic plc. by 70.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic plc. during the third quarter worth $124,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic plc. during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic plc. during the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Medtronic plc. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) opened at 81.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.81 and its 200 day moving average is $79.30. Medtronic plc. has a 12 month low of $69.35 and a 12 month high of $89.27. The firm has a market cap of $110.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Medtronic plc. had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm earned $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc. will post $4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Medtronic plc.’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic plc. in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic plc. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic plc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Medtronic plc. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America Corp lowered shares of Medtronic plc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic plc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.57.

In other Medtronic plc. news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 50,757 shares of Medtronic plc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $4,140,756.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,845,199.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Omar Ishrak sold 95,000 shares of Medtronic plc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $7,867,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 645,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,469,917.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,073 shares of company stock valued at $16,315,832 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

