Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. Continues to Hold Position in Dow Chemical Co (DOW)

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. continued to hold its stake in shares of Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,350 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Dow Chemical were worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOW. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dow Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $1,124,481,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dow Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $503,426,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dow Chemical by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,544,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,293,000 after buying an additional 4,313,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dow Chemical by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,143,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,994,000 after buying an additional 2,655,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dow Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $136,168,000. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW) opened at 62.79 on Thursday. Dow Chemical Co has a 12 month low of $47.51 and a 12 month high of $64.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.07. The company has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm earned $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. Dow Chemical had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dow Chemical Co will post $4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. Dow Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

DOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vetr raised Dow Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.72 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Group LLC raised Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $85.00 target price on Dow Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dow Chemical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dow Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.02.

