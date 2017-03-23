Forest City Realty Trust Inc (FCE.A) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

Forest City Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:FCE.A) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Citigroup Inc upgraded Forest City Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Forest City Realty Trust (NYSE:FCE.A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.85 million. Forest City Realty Trust had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 40.36%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of Infinity. Forest City Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.05%.

About Forest City Realty Trust

Forest City Realty Trust, Inc is engaged in the ownership, development, management and acquisition of commercial, and residential real estate and land throughout the United States. The Company’s segments include the Commercial Group, Residential Group, Land Development Group and Corporate Activities.

