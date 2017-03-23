Ford Motor Company (F) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-0.35/share for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.47.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor Company in a report on Thursday. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor Company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor Company and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor Company from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised shares of Ford Motor Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor Company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.77.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) traded down 0.85% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.67. 71,209,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average of $12.30. Ford Motor Company has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Ford Motor Company had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company earned $38.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post $1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 18th. Ford Motor Company’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 17,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $231,861.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,885 shares in the company, valued at $422,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ziad S. Ojakli sold 50,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $635,402.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 292,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,253.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,434 shares of company stock worth $2,669,750 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing a full line of Ford cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in four segments: Automotive, Financial Services, Ford Smart Mobility LLC, and Central Treasury Operations.

