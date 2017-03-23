Folger Hill Asset Management LP Takes Position in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Folger Hill Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,524,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $157,537,000. Seminole Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 37.7% in the third quarter. Seminole Management Co. Inc. now owns 157,544 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Comcast by 15.8% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,556,309 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $169,586,000 after buying an additional 349,194 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Comcast by 5.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 99,329 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Corp increased its stake in Comcast by 114.3% in the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 75,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) opened at 37.04 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $38.44. The company has a market capitalization of $175.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.83.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post $1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wunderlich reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. HSBC Holdings plc assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast to $47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

In related news, EVP Neil Smit sold 28,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $2,145,670.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,308,770.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Salva sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $237,071.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,950,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,205 shares of company stock worth $17,038,173. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in four business segments: Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

