Focusrite PLC’s (TUNE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Focusrite PLC (LON:TUNE) in a research report released on Monday morning. Panmure Gordon currently has a GBX 223 ($2.75) target price on the stock.

Shares of Focusrite PLC (LON:TUNE) opened at 226.96 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 121.61 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 209.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 193.30. Focusrite PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 136.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 236.65.

Focusrite PLC Company Profile

Focusrite Plc is a music and audio products company supplying hardware and software products used by professional and amateur musicians. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of professional audio and electronic music products. It operates through three segments: Focusrite, Novation and Distribution.

