Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (FPRX) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FPRX. Jefferies Group LLC set a $60.00 price objective on Five Prime Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Nomura started coverage on Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Instinet started coverage on Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) traded down 1.28% during trading on Monday, reaching $35.59. 210,348 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $979.05 million. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.91 and a 12 month high of $60.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average of $49.31.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16. Five Prime Therapeutics had a net margin of 64.94% and a return on equity of 59.23%. The company had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.63 earnings per share. Five Prime Therapeutics’s revenue was down 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Five Prime Therapeutics will post ($4.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (FPRX) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/five-prime-therapeutics-inc-fprx-downgraded-to-d-at-thestreet.html.

In other Five Prime Therapeutics news, Director William R. Ringo sold 500 shares of Five Prime Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $25,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,535. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lewis T. Williams sold 30,000 shares of Five Prime Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $1,515,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,919,373.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,295. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPRX. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $394,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,111,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,332,000 after buying an additional 16,964 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 63,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $8,067,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 5.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc (Five Prime) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing protein therapeutics. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development covering multiple potential indications. It focuses on immuno-oncology, an area in which it has clinical and discovery programs, and product and discovery collaborations.

Receive News & Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.