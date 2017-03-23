Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (FPRX) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Instinet assumed coverage on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $60.00 price target on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) traded down 1.66% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.45. 220,972 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day moving average is $49.31. The company’s market capitalization is $975.19 million. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.91 and a 12 month high of $60.98.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16. Five Prime Therapeutics had a return on equity of 59.23% and a net margin of 64.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Prime Therapeutics will post ($4.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Prime Therapeutics news, CEO Lewis T. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,919,373.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Ringo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $25,535.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $25,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,136 shares of company stock worth $1,759,295 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. WCM Investment Management CA bought a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc (Five Prime) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing protein therapeutics. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development covering multiple potential indications. It focuses on immuno-oncology, an area in which it has clinical and discovery programs, and product and discovery collaborations.

