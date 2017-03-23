Five Below Inc (FIVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm earned $388.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.63 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Five Below updated its Q1 guidance to $0.12-0.14 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $1.55-1.61 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) opened at 38.13 on Thursday. Five Below has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average is $39.66.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $16,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $517,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Vetr downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $55.00 target price on shares of Five Below and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc is a specialty retailer offering a range of merchandise for teen and pre-teen customer. The Company offers an assortment of products, including select brands and licensed merchandise across a range of categories, including Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Crafts, Party, Candy and Now. The Company’s product groups include leisure, fashion and home, and party and snack.

