Five Below Inc (FIVE) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Group LLC

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Jefferies Group LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Vetr raised Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.08 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.95.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) opened at 38.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.02. Five Below has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average is $39.66.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $388.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.63 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post $1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Five Below by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,784,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,478,000 after buying an additional 290,305 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Five Below by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,757,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,084,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Five Below by 45.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,191,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,307,000 after buying an additional 688,359 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 13.0% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,022,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,505,000 after buying an additional 232,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,155,000 after buying an additional 582,014 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc is a specialty retailer offering a range of merchandise for teen and pre-teen customer. The Company offers an assortment of products, including select brands and licensed merchandise across a range of categories, including Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Crafts, Party, Candy and Now. The Company’s product groups include leisure, fashion and home, and party and snack.

