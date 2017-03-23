Five Below Inc (FIVE) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday. Deutsche Bank AG’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Vetr lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $55.00 price target on Five Below and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.95.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) opened at 38.13 on Thursday. Five Below has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.66.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $388.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.63 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post $1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 6.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Torch Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.4% in the third quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 86,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc is a specialty retailer offering a range of merchandise for teen and pre-teen customer. The Company offers an assortment of products, including select brands and licensed merchandise across a range of categories, including Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Crafts, Party, Candy and Now. The Company’s product groups include leisure, fashion and home, and party and snack.

