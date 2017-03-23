Five Below Inc (FIVE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.12-0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $228-232 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $230.43 million.Five Below also updated its FY18 guidance to $1.55-1.61 EPS.

Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) opened at 38.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average of $39.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.02. Five Below Inc has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $52.70.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $388.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.63 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Five Below Inc will post $1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vetr raised shares of Five Below from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.08 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Five Below Inc (FIVE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/five-below-inc-five-issues-q1-earnings-guidance.html.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc is a specialty retailer offering a range of merchandise for teen and pre-teen customer. The Company offers an assortment of products, including select brands and licensed merchandise across a range of categories, including Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Crafts, Party, Candy and Now. The Company’s product groups include leisure, fashion and home, and party and snack.

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.