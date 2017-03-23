Five Below Inc (FIVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Vetr upgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.08 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) traded up 12.7199% on Thursday, reaching $42.9801. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,283,660 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average is $39.66. Five Below has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.1158 and a beta of 1.02.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $388.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.63 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post $1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,784,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,478,000 after buying an additional 290,305 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,757,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,084,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 45.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,191,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,307,000 after buying an additional 688,359 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 13.0% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,022,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,505,000 after buying an additional 232,643 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,155,000 after buying an additional 582,014 shares during the period.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc is a specialty retailer offering a range of merchandise for teen and pre-teen customer. The Company offers an assortment of products, including select brands and licensed merchandise across a range of categories, including Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Crafts, Party, Candy and Now. The Company’s product groups include leisure, fashion and home, and party and snack.

