FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Raised to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group Inc

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a $34.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.97% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of FirstEnergy Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.82 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays PLC lowered shares of FirstEnergy Corp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of FirstEnergy Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstEnergy Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of FirstEnergy Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.79.

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) traded down 0.67% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.20. 3,360,393 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $13.81 billion. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average is $31.72.

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. FirstEnergy Corp. had a positive return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post $2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. FirstEnergy Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FE. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. by 914.0% in the third quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp. Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in holding, directly or indirectly, all of the outstanding equity of its principal subsidiaries. Its segments include Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, Competitive Energy Services (CES) and Corporate/Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Regulated Distribution segment distributed electricity through the Company’s 10 utility operating companies, serving approximately six million customers, and purchased power for its provider of last resort (POLR), standard offer service (SOS), standard offer service (SSO) and default service requirements in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland.

