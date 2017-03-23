First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2303 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.
First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) traded up 0.20% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.94. 440,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $25.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average of $25.01.
