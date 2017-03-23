First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2303 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) traded up 0.20% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.94. 440,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $25.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average of $25.01.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/first-trust-north-american-energy-infrastructure-fund-emlp-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-23.html.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.