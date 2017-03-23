First Trust Morningstar Divid Ledr (FDL) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Morningstar Divid Ledr (NYSE:FDL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2161 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Divid Ledr (NYSE:FDL) traded down 0.17% during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,364 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.70. First Trust Morningstar Divid Ledr has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $29.47.

About First Trust Morningstar Divid Ledr

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

