First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $62,928,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,202 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 92,942 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $62,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $391,839,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,601,975 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,138,090,000 after buying an additional 2,306,282 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $313,747,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,135.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,754,953 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $281,003,000 after buying an additional 1,612,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Investments LTD increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 103.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 1,960,547 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $274,486,000 after buying an additional 998,999 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) opened at 167.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $158.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $124.53 and a 12-month high of $172.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.47.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm earned $47.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.12 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post $9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.47%.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.10.

In related news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total value of $813,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,264,607.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total value of $1,616,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,921,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,618,160.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,310 shares of company stock valued at $5,855,416. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

