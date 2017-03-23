First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $29,472,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 767,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,623 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Abbott Laboratories worth $29,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 66.0% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kanaly Trust Co increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the third quarter. Kanaly Trust Co now owns 2,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Apriem Advisors increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the third quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,419 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) opened at 44.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average is $41.30. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $36.76 and a 52 week high of $45.84. The company has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm earned $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post $2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

In related news, insider Michael J. Warmuth sold 3,851 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $174,796.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert E. Funck sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $1,160,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,349,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,400,139. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories (Abbott) is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a line of healthcare products. The Company operates in four business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment includes the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

