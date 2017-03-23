First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,038 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $49,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) opened at 125.50 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.25 and a 1-year high of $127.52. The company has a market capitalization of $95.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.24 and a 200-day moving average of $116.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The company had revenue of $9.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post $7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 43.39%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/first-republic-investment-management-inc-boosts-stake-in-honeywell-international-inc-hon.html.

Several analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Vetr upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.81 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.99.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.