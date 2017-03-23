First NBC Bank Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “First NBC Bank Holding Company is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First NBC Bank. The company offers personal and commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Its services includes checking accounts, savings accounts, money market deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, sweep accounts, certificates of deposits , business term loans , loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles as well as trustee, custodial and escrow services . First NBC Bank Holding Company is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. FIG Partners lowered shares of First NBC Bank Holding Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. FBR & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of First NBC Bank Holding Company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First NBC Bank Holding Company in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.70.

First NBC Bank Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNBC) opened at 3.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $72.11 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15. First NBC Bank Holding Company has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $22.44.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “First NBC Bank Holding Company (FNBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/first-nbc-bank-holding-company-fnbc-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of First NBC Bank Holding Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in First NBC Bank Holding Company by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First NBC Bank Holding Company during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in First NBC Bank Holding Company by 13.5% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 108,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in First NBC Bank Holding Company during the third quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About First NBC Bank Holding Company

First NBC Bank Holding Company is a bank holding company. The Company offers a range of financial services through its banking subsidiary, First NBC Bank. The Company operates through community banking segment. It offers financial services to businesses, institutions and individuals in southeastern Louisiana and the Florida panhandle.

Receive News & Ratings for First NBC Bank Holding Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First NBC Bank Holding Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.