First National Financial Corp (FN) Director Scott C. Mckenzie Sells 2,000 Shares

First National Financial Corp (TSE:FN) Director Scott C. Mckenzie sold 2,000 shares of First National Financial Corp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total value of C$54,000.00.

Shares of First National Financial Corp (TSE:FN) traded down 0.04% on Thursday, hitting $26.68. The company had a trading volume of 16,057 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average of $27.30. First National Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $22.43 and a 12-month high of $32.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered First National Financial Corp from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on shares of First National Financial Corp in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of First National Financial Corp in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered First National Financial Corp from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th.

First National Financial Corp Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation is a Canada-based parent company of First National Financial LP (FNFLP), which is an originator, underwriter and servicer of prime residential (single-family and multi-unit) and commercial mortgages. The Company operates through two segments: Residential (which includes single-family residential mortgages) and Commercial (which includes multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages).

