Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana. The Bank operates through the internet primarily in the United States. Its services includes checking accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, consumer loans, conforming mortgages, jumbo mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans. First Internet Bancorp is based in Indianapolis, United States. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) traded up 3.45% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.95. The company had a trading volume of 13,335 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average of $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $194.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of -0.08. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 16.55%. On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post $2.29 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/first-internet-bancorp-inbk-upgraded-to-hold-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.48%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana (the Bank). The Company offers a complement of products and services on a nationwide basis. The Company conducts its deposit operations primarily over the Internet.

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.