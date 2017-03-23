First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

Analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FFBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) traded up 1.92% on Thursday, hitting $26.50. 220,523 shares of the stock traded hands. First Financial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.59.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 10.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp will post $1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from First Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in First Financial Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in First Financial Bancorp by 41.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bancorp by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. (First Financial) is a regional bank holding company. First Financial is engaged in the business of commercial banking and other banking and banking-related activities through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, National Association (the Bank). The range of banking services provided by First Financial to individuals and businesses include commercial lending, real estate lending and consumer financing.

